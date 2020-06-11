All apartments in Charlotte
6619 Windyrush Road
6619 Windyrush Road

6619 Windyrush Road · No Longer Available
Location

6619 Windyrush Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second month ½ off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the basement with walk out patio-brick fireplace making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes wood floors throughout, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6619 Windyrush Road have any available units?
6619 Windyrush Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6619 Windyrush Road have?
Some of 6619 Windyrush Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6619 Windyrush Road currently offering any rent specials?
6619 Windyrush Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6619 Windyrush Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6619 Windyrush Road is pet friendly.
Does 6619 Windyrush Road offer parking?
No, 6619 Windyrush Road does not offer parking.
Does 6619 Windyrush Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6619 Windyrush Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6619 Windyrush Road have a pool?
No, 6619 Windyrush Road does not have a pool.
Does 6619 Windyrush Road have accessible units?
No, 6619 Windyrush Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6619 Windyrush Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6619 Windyrush Road does not have units with dishwashers.
