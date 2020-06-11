6619 Windyrush Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second month ½ off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the basement with walk out patio-brick fireplace making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes wood floors throughout, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.