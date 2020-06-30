All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
6610 Harburn Forest Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

6610 Harburn Forest Drive

6610 Harburn Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6610 Harburn Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 Harburn Forest Drive have any available units?
6610 Harburn Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6610 Harburn Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Harburn Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 Harburn Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6610 Harburn Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6610 Harburn Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 6610 Harburn Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6610 Harburn Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 Harburn Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 Harburn Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 6610 Harburn Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6610 Harburn Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6610 Harburn Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 Harburn Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 Harburn Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 Harburn Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 Harburn Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

