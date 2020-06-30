All apartments in Charlotte
6600 Ciscayne Place

6600 Ciscayne Place · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Ciscayne Place, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
A beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood, convenient to South Park, Cotswold, and houses of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have any available units?
6600 Ciscayne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6600 Ciscayne Place currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Ciscayne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Ciscayne Place pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place offer parking?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have a pool?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have accessible units?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

