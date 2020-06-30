Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6600 Ciscayne Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6600 Ciscayne Place
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6600 Ciscayne Place
6600 Ciscayne Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6600 Ciscayne Place, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
A beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood, convenient to South Park, Cotswold, and houses of worship.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have any available units?
6600 Ciscayne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6600 Ciscayne Place currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Ciscayne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Ciscayne Place pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place offer parking?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have a pool?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have accessible units?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Ciscayne Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 Ciscayne Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte