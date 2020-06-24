All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6555 Paw Village Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6555 Paw Village Road
Last updated April 16 2019 at 3:59 PM

6555 Paw Village Road

6555 Paw Village Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6555 Paw Village Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6555 Paw Village Road have any available units?
6555 Paw Village Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6555 Paw Village Road currently offering any rent specials?
6555 Paw Village Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6555 Paw Village Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6555 Paw Village Road is pet friendly.
Does 6555 Paw Village Road offer parking?
No, 6555 Paw Village Road does not offer parking.
Does 6555 Paw Village Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6555 Paw Village Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6555 Paw Village Road have a pool?
No, 6555 Paw Village Road does not have a pool.
Does 6555 Paw Village Road have accessible units?
No, 6555 Paw Village Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6555 Paw Village Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6555 Paw Village Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6555 Paw Village Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6555 Paw Village Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte