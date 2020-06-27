Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6537 Rain Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6537 Rain Creek Way
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6537 Rain Creek Way
6537 Rain Creek Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6537 Rain Creek Way, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5049981)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6537 Rain Creek Way have any available units?
6537 Rain Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6537 Rain Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
6537 Rain Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 Rain Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 6537 Rain Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6537 Rain Creek Way offer parking?
No, 6537 Rain Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 6537 Rain Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6537 Rain Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 Rain Creek Way have a pool?
No, 6537 Rain Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 6537 Rain Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 6537 Rain Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 Rain Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6537 Rain Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6537 Rain Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6537 Rain Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
