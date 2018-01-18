All apartments in Charlotte
6531 Lynmont Drive

6531 Lynmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6531 Lynmont Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
extra storage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great deal in a great location. Minutes to Independence Freeway. This house has a fresh coat of paint and new carpet. Shed in the back for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 Lynmont Drive have any available units?
6531 Lynmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6531 Lynmont Drive have?
Some of 6531 Lynmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, extra storage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 Lynmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6531 Lynmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 Lynmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6531 Lynmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive offer parking?
No, 6531 Lynmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6531 Lynmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive have a pool?
No, 6531 Lynmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6531 Lynmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 Lynmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

