6531 Lynmont Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 11
6531 Lynmont Drive
6531 Lynmont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6531 Lynmont Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild Farms
Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great deal in a great location. Minutes to Independence Freeway. This house has a fresh coat of paint and new carpet. Shed in the back for extra storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive have any available units?
6531 Lynmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6531 Lynmont Drive have?
Some of 6531 Lynmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, extra storage, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 6531 Lynmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6531 Lynmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 Lynmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6531 Lynmont Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive offer parking?
No, 6531 Lynmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6531 Lynmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive have a pool?
No, 6531 Lynmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6531 Lynmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 Lynmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 Lynmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
