Charlotte, NC
6529 Wandering Creek Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

Location

6529 Wandering Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new interior paint, new flooring, new refrigerator, dishwasher and recently installed range. Large backyard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Wandering Creek Drive have any available units?
6529 Wandering Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6529 Wandering Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Wandering Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Wandering Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6529 Wandering Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6529 Wandering Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 6529 Wandering Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6529 Wandering Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Wandering Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Wandering Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6529 Wandering Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Wandering Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6529 Wandering Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Wandering Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6529 Wandering Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6529 Wandering Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6529 Wandering Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
