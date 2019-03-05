6529 Wandering Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216 Oakdale South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new interior paint, new flooring, new refrigerator, dishwasher and recently installed range. Large backyard. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
