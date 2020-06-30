All apartments in Charlotte
6527 Falls Lake Drive
6527 Falls Lake Drive

6527 Falls Lake Drive · No Longer Available
6527 Falls Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Langston - Incredible South Charlotte Location! Convenient to 485 and 74. Walk to Colonel Francis Beatty park!! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Well Maintained Gem featuring a great composite deck!

(RLNE5253090)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have any available units?
6527 Falls Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have?
Some of 6527 Falls Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6527 Falls Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6527 Falls Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 Falls Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6527 Falls Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6527 Falls Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 Falls Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6527 Falls Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6527 Falls Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6527 Falls Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

