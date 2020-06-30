Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6527 Falls Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6527 Falls Lake Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6527 Falls Lake Drive
6527 Falls Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6527 Falls Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Langston - Incredible South Charlotte Location! Convenient to 485 and 74. Walk to Colonel Francis Beatty park!! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Well Maintained Gem featuring a great composite deck!
(RLNE5253090)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have any available units?
6527 Falls Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have?
Some of 6527 Falls Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6527 Falls Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6527 Falls Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 Falls Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6527 Falls Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6527 Falls Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 Falls Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6527 Falls Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6527 Falls Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 Falls Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6527 Falls Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte