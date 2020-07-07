All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6518 Springfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6518 Springfield Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

6518 Springfield Drive

6518 Springfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6518 Springfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHROOM RANCH HOUSE IN COVENTRY WOODS! Easy access to Independence Freeway! Central A/C, gas hot air, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connections in mud room, hardwood floors, and storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 Springfield Drive have any available units?
6518 Springfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6518 Springfield Drive have?
Some of 6518 Springfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 Springfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6518 Springfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 Springfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6518 Springfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6518 Springfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6518 Springfield Drive offers parking.
Does 6518 Springfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6518 Springfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 Springfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6518 Springfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6518 Springfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6518 Springfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 Springfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6518 Springfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte