All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6511 Wild Orchid Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6511 Wild Orchid Court
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

6511 Wild Orchid Court

6511 Wild Orchid Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6511 Wild Orchid Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 Wild Orchid Court have any available units?
6511 Wild Orchid Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6511 Wild Orchid Court currently offering any rent specials?
6511 Wild Orchid Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 Wild Orchid Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6511 Wild Orchid Court is pet friendly.
Does 6511 Wild Orchid Court offer parking?
No, 6511 Wild Orchid Court does not offer parking.
Does 6511 Wild Orchid Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 Wild Orchid Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 Wild Orchid Court have a pool?
No, 6511 Wild Orchid Court does not have a pool.
Does 6511 Wild Orchid Court have accessible units?
No, 6511 Wild Orchid Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 Wild Orchid Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6511 Wild Orchid Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6511 Wild Orchid Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6511 Wild Orchid Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte