6506 Doubletree Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 8
6506 Doubletree Drive
6506 Doubletree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6506 Doubletree Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Ranch style home sits on a culdesac and has a fenced back yard. Also has a one car garage and it is convenient to W.T. Harris Blvd, shopping and restaurants.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4881637)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6506 Doubletree Drive have any available units?
6506 Doubletree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6506 Doubletree Drive have?
Some of 6506 Doubletree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6506 Doubletree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Doubletree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Doubletree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6506 Doubletree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6506 Doubletree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6506 Doubletree Drive offers parking.
Does 6506 Doubletree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6506 Doubletree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Doubletree Drive have a pool?
No, 6506 Doubletree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Doubletree Drive have accessible units?
No, 6506 Doubletree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Doubletree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 Doubletree Drive has units with dishwashers.
