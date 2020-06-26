6506 Doubletree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

- Ranch style home sits on a culdesac and has a fenced back yard. Also has a one car garage and it is convenient to W.T. Harris Blvd, shopping and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4881637)