Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6504 Rain Creek Way
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM
1 of 10
6504 Rain Creek Way
6504 Rain Creek Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
6504 Rain Creek Way, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hemby Woods - Large open kitchen. Large backyard. Ready to move in!
(RLNE4326937)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6504 Rain Creek Way have any available units?
6504 Rain Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6504 Rain Creek Way have?
Some of 6504 Rain Creek Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6504 Rain Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Rain Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Rain Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6504 Rain Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 6504 Rain Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Rain Creek Way offers parking.
Does 6504 Rain Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Rain Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Rain Creek Way have a pool?
No, 6504 Rain Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Rain Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 6504 Rain Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Rain Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6504 Rain Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
