All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6501 Farmstead Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6501 Farmstead Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

6501 Farmstead Drive

6501 Farmstead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6501 Farmstead Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
6501 Farmstead Drive Available 05/01/20 Mint Hill Ranch w/ 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths - Ranch Style Home located in Mint Hill. Ceramic Tile floors and Laminate. Master Bedroom has Private On-Suite Bathroom. Open Family Room with Fireplace. Large level backyard.

(RLNE5719325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 Farmstead Drive have any available units?
6501 Farmstead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6501 Farmstead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6501 Farmstead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 Farmstead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6501 Farmstead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6501 Farmstead Drive offer parking?
No, 6501 Farmstead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6501 Farmstead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 Farmstead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 Farmstead Drive have a pool?
No, 6501 Farmstead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6501 Farmstead Drive have accessible units?
No, 6501 Farmstead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 Farmstead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 Farmstead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 Farmstead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 Farmstead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte