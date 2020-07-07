6501 Farmstead Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227 Becton Park
6501 Farmstead Drive Available 05/01/20 Mint Hill Ranch w/ 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths - Ranch Style Home located in Mint Hill. Ceramic Tile floors and Laminate. Master Bedroom has Private On-Suite Bathroom. Open Family Room with Fireplace. Large level backyard.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
