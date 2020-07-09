6500 Santa Maria Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

HIckory Ridge - Beautifully updated home on quiet cul-de-sac. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Kitchen features new granite counters, new appliances and new cabinets. Master down and great storage!



(RLNE4044555)