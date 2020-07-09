6500 Santa Maria Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227 Hickory Ridge
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
HIckory Ridge - Beautifully updated home on quiet cul-de-sac. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Kitchen features new granite counters, new appliances and new cabinets. Master down and great storage!
(RLNE4044555)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6500 Santa Maria Lane have any available units?
6500 Santa Maria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 Santa Maria Lane have?
Some of 6500 Santa Maria Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Santa Maria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Santa Maria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Santa Maria Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 Santa Maria Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6500 Santa Maria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6500 Santa Maria Lane offers parking.
Does 6500 Santa Maria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Santa Maria Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Santa Maria Lane have a pool?
No, 6500 Santa Maria Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Santa Maria Lane have accessible units?
No, 6500 Santa Maria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Santa Maria Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 Santa Maria Lane has units with dishwashers.
