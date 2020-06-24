650 Reeves Court

Amenities

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



Quaint 3-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Brick Ranch in the Thomasboro community!!! The home features a large family room with hardwood floors, kitchen with range, refrigerator with ice maker, ample cabinet space, a breakfast area, three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, a full hall-bath, a storage/laundry room with washer & dryer hookups and lots of storage space. This home has a fenced in yard with covered parking. Convenient to I-85, Brookshire Freeway, Freedom Drive, walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, and bus stops.