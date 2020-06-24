All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 1 2019 at 2:39 PM

650 Reeves Court

650 Reeves Court · No Longer Available
Location

650 Reeves Court, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Quaint 3-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Brick Ranch in the Thomasboro community!!! The home features a large family room with hardwood floors, kitchen with range, refrigerator with ice maker, ample cabinet space, a breakfast area, three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, a full hall-bath, a storage/laundry room with washer & dryer hookups and lots of storage space. This home has a fenced in yard with covered parking. Convenient to I-85, Brookshire Freeway, Freedom Drive, walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, and bus stops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Reeves Court have any available units?
650 Reeves Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Reeves Court have?
Some of 650 Reeves Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Reeves Court currently offering any rent specials?
650 Reeves Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Reeves Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Reeves Court is pet friendly.
Does 650 Reeves Court offer parking?
Yes, 650 Reeves Court offers parking.
Does 650 Reeves Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Reeves Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Reeves Court have a pool?
No, 650 Reeves Court does not have a pool.
Does 650 Reeves Court have accessible units?
No, 650 Reeves Court does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Reeves Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Reeves Court does not have units with dishwashers.
