Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6454 Royal Celadon Way
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:54 AM
1 of 22
6454 Royal Celadon Way
6454 Royal Celadon Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6454 Royal Celadon Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 story town-home in great location. Gated community, and minutes from shops. The home is being renovated with fresh paint and new carpet.
The pictures show carpet pad. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6454 Royal Celadon Way have any available units?
6454 Royal Celadon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6454 Royal Celadon Way currently offering any rent specials?
6454 Royal Celadon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6454 Royal Celadon Way pet-friendly?
No, 6454 Royal Celadon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6454 Royal Celadon Way offer parking?
No, 6454 Royal Celadon Way does not offer parking.
Does 6454 Royal Celadon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6454 Royal Celadon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6454 Royal Celadon Way have a pool?
No, 6454 Royal Celadon Way does not have a pool.
Does 6454 Royal Celadon Way have accessible units?
No, 6454 Royal Celadon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6454 Royal Celadon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6454 Royal Celadon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6454 Royal Celadon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6454 Royal Celadon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
