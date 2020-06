Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This elegant home features hardwood floors, sunroom, formal living room and dining room, guest bedroom with a full bath downstairs, dramatic two story great room, and staircase with two ways up. Master suite is very spacious and includes sitting area, his and her closets, dual sinks, garden tub and shower. Close to Siskey Y, restaurants and shopping. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.