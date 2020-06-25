6437 CAYMUS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dogs allowed garage range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice home. Close to everything. Near I85 and I77

Tenets pays water, electricity, and gas

**Serious Inquires Only**

$50 application fee

Dogs ok with deposit.

Credit will be checked