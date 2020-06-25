Rent Calculator
6437 CAYMUS DR
6437 Caymus Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6437 Caymus Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice home. Close to everything. Near I85 and I77
Tenets pays water, electricity, and gas
**Serious Inquires Only**
$50 application fee
Dogs ok with deposit.
Credit will be checked
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6437 CAYMUS DR have any available units?
6437 CAYMUS DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6437 CAYMUS DR have?
Some of 6437 CAYMUS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed.
Amenities section
.
Is 6437 CAYMUS DR currently offering any rent specials?
6437 CAYMUS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 CAYMUS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6437 CAYMUS DR is pet friendly.
Does 6437 CAYMUS DR offer parking?
Yes, 6437 CAYMUS DR offers parking.
Does 6437 CAYMUS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6437 CAYMUS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 CAYMUS DR have a pool?
No, 6437 CAYMUS DR does not have a pool.
Does 6437 CAYMUS DR have accessible units?
No, 6437 CAYMUS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 CAYMUS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6437 CAYMUS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
