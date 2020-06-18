Spacious 3 bedroom plus 4th bedroom/bonus room over the garage. Eat in kitchen, master bedroom downstairs. Private wooded back yard, Small pets only. Great location, Dead end street. Close to I-485 & I-85. Hurry must see this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Is 6435 Hoover Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6435 Hoover Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6435 Hoover Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6435 Hoover Cir offers parking.
Does 6435 Hoover Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6435 Hoover Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 Hoover Cir have a pool?
No, 6435 Hoover Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6435 Hoover Cir have accessible units?
No, 6435 Hoover Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 Hoover Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6435 Hoover Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6435 Hoover Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6435 Hoover Cir does not have units with air conditioning.