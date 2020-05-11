All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 26 2020 at 8:43 PM

6426 Matlea Court

6426 Matlea Court · (704) 654-3317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6426 Matlea Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2630 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 Matlea Court have any available units?
6426 Matlea Court has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6426 Matlea Court currently offering any rent specials?
6426 Matlea Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 Matlea Court pet-friendly?
No, 6426 Matlea Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6426 Matlea Court offer parking?
No, 6426 Matlea Court does not offer parking.
Does 6426 Matlea Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6426 Matlea Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 Matlea Court have a pool?
No, 6426 Matlea Court does not have a pool.
Does 6426 Matlea Court have accessible units?
No, 6426 Matlea Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 Matlea Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6426 Matlea Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6426 Matlea Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6426 Matlea Court does not have units with air conditioning.
