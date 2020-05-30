6418 Del Rio Road

Amenities

walk in closets pool playground clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in Ballantyne Stone Creek Rach - Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood Stone Creek Ranch that has some of the best amenities South Charlotte has to offer! From dining to shopping and some of areas largest athletic clubs, this neighborhood is minutes from it all! This well maintained home features great open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fenced in backyard, fireplace in the great room, large master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk in closet and much more. The community features large pool, clubhouse and playground.



(RLNE4937638)