Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

6418 Del Rio Road

6418 Del Rio Road · No Longer Available
Location

6418 Del Rio Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in Ballantyne Stone Creek Rach - Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood Stone Creek Ranch that has some of the best amenities South Charlotte has to offer! From dining to shopping and some of areas largest athletic clubs, this neighborhood is minutes from it all! This well maintained home features great open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fenced in backyard, fireplace in the great room, large master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk in closet and much more. The community features large pool, clubhouse and playground.

(RLNE4937638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6418 Del Rio Road have any available units?
6418 Del Rio Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6418 Del Rio Road have?
Some of 6418 Del Rio Road's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6418 Del Rio Road currently offering any rent specials?
6418 Del Rio Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 Del Rio Road pet-friendly?
No, 6418 Del Rio Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6418 Del Rio Road offer parking?
No, 6418 Del Rio Road does not offer parking.
Does 6418 Del Rio Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6418 Del Rio Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 Del Rio Road have a pool?
Yes, 6418 Del Rio Road has a pool.
Does 6418 Del Rio Road have accessible units?
No, 6418 Del Rio Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 Del Rio Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6418 Del Rio Road does not have units with dishwashers.
