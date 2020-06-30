All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

6417 Sunman Road

6417 Sunman Road · No Longer Available
Location

6417 Sunman Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Appliances Included Upgrades Available
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,224 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requir

(RLNE5778952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6417 Sunman Road have any available units?
6417 Sunman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6417 Sunman Road have?
Some of 6417 Sunman Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6417 Sunman Road currently offering any rent specials?
6417 Sunman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 Sunman Road pet-friendly?
No, 6417 Sunman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6417 Sunman Road offer parking?
No, 6417 Sunman Road does not offer parking.
Does 6417 Sunman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6417 Sunman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 Sunman Road have a pool?
Yes, 6417 Sunman Road has a pool.
Does 6417 Sunman Road have accessible units?
No, 6417 Sunman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 Sunman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6417 Sunman Road has units with dishwashers.

