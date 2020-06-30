Rent Calculator
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6412 Park Road
6412 Park Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6412 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
For a showing, call Elaine Dickson at 704-806-5675.
Start the application process at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/893824/new/overview
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6412 Park Road have any available units?
6412 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6412 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 6412 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6412 Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 6412 Park Road offers parking.
Does 6412 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Park Road have a pool?
No, 6412 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 6412 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6412 Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
