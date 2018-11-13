All apartments in Charlotte
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:07 PM

6408 Providence Farm Lane

6408 Providence Road · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6408 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A5 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Contact Ross to be set up with leasing representative- (704) 502-1040. NOVEL Providence Farm is a place where people can gather and discover something new in a culinary-inspired atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Charlotte. Inside the energy of the new Waverly town center, here, modern living spaces, dining and shopping are tied together by a sense of community. With a true industrial kitchen, orchard, resident garden, outdoor cooking and dining areas for community use, NOVEL Providence Farm has a distinct vibe that redefines apartment living. Welcome to Charlotte’s only apartment community designed to celebrate food, family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have any available units?
6408 Providence Farm Lane has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have?
Some of 6408 Providence Farm Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Providence Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Providence Farm Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Providence Farm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Providence Farm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6408 Providence Farm Lane does offer parking.
Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6408 Providence Farm Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6408 Providence Farm Lane has a pool.
Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 6408 Providence Farm Lane has accessible units.
Does 6408 Providence Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 Providence Farm Lane has units with dishwashers.
