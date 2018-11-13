6408 Providence Farm Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Contact Ross to be set up with leasing representative- (704) 502-1040. NOVEL Providence Farm is a place where people can gather and discover something new in a culinary-inspired atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Charlotte. Inside the energy of the new Waverly town center, here, modern living spaces, dining and shopping are tied together by a sense of community. With a true industrial kitchen, orchard, resident garden, outdoor cooking and dining areas for community use, NOVEL Providence Farm has a distinct vibe that redefines apartment living. Welcome to Charlotte’s only apartment community designed to celebrate food, family and friends.