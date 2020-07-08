Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6370 Royal Celadon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6370 Royal Celadon
6370 Royal Celadon Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6370 Royal Celadon Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful! 3 Bedroom 3 Bath townhouse for $1200 a month. Property is in a private gated community right off of Mallard Church Rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6370 Royal Celadon have any available units?
6370 Royal Celadon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6370 Royal Celadon have?
Some of 6370 Royal Celadon's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6370 Royal Celadon currently offering any rent specials?
6370 Royal Celadon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6370 Royal Celadon pet-friendly?
No, 6370 Royal Celadon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6370 Royal Celadon offer parking?
Yes, 6370 Royal Celadon offers parking.
Does 6370 Royal Celadon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6370 Royal Celadon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6370 Royal Celadon have a pool?
No, 6370 Royal Celadon does not have a pool.
Does 6370 Royal Celadon have accessible units?
No, 6370 Royal Celadon does not have accessible units.
Does 6370 Royal Celadon have units with dishwashers?
No, 6370 Royal Celadon does not have units with dishwashers.
