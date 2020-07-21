Rent Calculator
633 Dunbrook Ln
633 Dunbrook Ln
633 Dunbrook Lane
Location
633 Dunbrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch Style Home - Ranch style home close to Nations Ford and Tyvola. This Home provides central air and heat. Easy access to public transportation. Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc
(RLNE5060908)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 633 Dunbrook Ln have any available units?
633 Dunbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 633 Dunbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
633 Dunbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Dunbrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 Dunbrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 633 Dunbrook Ln offer parking?
No, 633 Dunbrook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 633 Dunbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Dunbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Dunbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 633 Dunbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 633 Dunbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 633 Dunbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Dunbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 Dunbrook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Dunbrook Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 633 Dunbrook Ln has units with air conditioning.
