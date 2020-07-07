All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6326 Pineburr Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6326 Pineburr Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6326 Pineburr Road

6326 Pineburr Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6326 Pineburr Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 Pineburr Road have any available units?
6326 Pineburr Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6326 Pineburr Road currently offering any rent specials?
6326 Pineburr Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 Pineburr Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6326 Pineburr Road is pet friendly.
Does 6326 Pineburr Road offer parking?
No, 6326 Pineburr Road does not offer parking.
Does 6326 Pineburr Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 Pineburr Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 Pineburr Road have a pool?
No, 6326 Pineburr Road does not have a pool.
Does 6326 Pineburr Road have accessible units?
No, 6326 Pineburr Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 Pineburr Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6326 Pineburr Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6326 Pineburr Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6326 Pineburr Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte