Charlotte, NC
6319 Prett Court
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6319 Prett Court
6319 Prett Court
No Longer Available
Location
6319 Prett Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6319 Prett Court have any available units?
6319 Prett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6319 Prett Court currently offering any rent specials?
6319 Prett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 Prett Court pet-friendly?
No, 6319 Prett Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6319 Prett Court offer parking?
No, 6319 Prett Court does not offer parking.
Does 6319 Prett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 Prett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 Prett Court have a pool?
No, 6319 Prett Court does not have a pool.
Does 6319 Prett Court have accessible units?
No, 6319 Prett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 Prett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6319 Prett Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 Prett Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6319 Prett Court does not have units with air conditioning.
