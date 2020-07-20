All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6314 Foster Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6314 Foster Brook Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 3:57 PM

6314 Foster Brook Drive

6314 Foster Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6314 Foster Brook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 Foster Brook Drive have any available units?
6314 Foster Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6314 Foster Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Foster Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Foster Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6314 Foster Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6314 Foster Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 6314 Foster Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6314 Foster Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 Foster Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Foster Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 6314 Foster Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Foster Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6314 Foster Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 Foster Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 Foster Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6314 Foster Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6314 Foster Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Research Park
1701 J N Pease Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
525 East Apartments
525 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte