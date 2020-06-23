All apartments in Charlotte
6311 Summerour Place
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:48 PM

6311 Summerour Place

6311 Summerour Place · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Summerour Place, Charlotte, NC 28214
Toddville Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Enjoy half off 2nd month's rent for 12 month lease OR 1 month free for 2nd month's rent for 2 year lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Summerour Place have any available units?
6311 Summerour Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6311 Summerour Place currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Summerour Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Summerour Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 Summerour Place is pet friendly.
Does 6311 Summerour Place offer parking?
No, 6311 Summerour Place does not offer parking.
Does 6311 Summerour Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Summerour Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Summerour Place have a pool?
No, 6311 Summerour Place does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Summerour Place have accessible units?
No, 6311 Summerour Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Summerour Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Summerour Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 Summerour Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 Summerour Place does not have units with air conditioning.
