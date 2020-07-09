Rent Calculator
6311 Rockwell Blvd
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:07 AM
6311 Rockwell Blvd
6311 Rockwell Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
6311 Rockwell Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6311 Rockwell Blvd have any available units?
6311 Rockwell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6311 Rockwell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Rockwell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Rockwell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6311 Rockwell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6311 Rockwell Blvd offer parking?
No, 6311 Rockwell Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6311 Rockwell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Rockwell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Rockwell Blvd have a pool?
No, 6311 Rockwell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Rockwell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6311 Rockwell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Rockwell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Rockwell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 Rockwell Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 Rockwell Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
