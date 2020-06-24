Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:05 AM
1 of 10
6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1
6311 Cory- Bret Lane
No Longer Available
Location
6311 Cory- Bret Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in Berewick where you can enjoy all the amenities of the community. Backs up to community park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 have any available units?
6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 Cory Bret Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
