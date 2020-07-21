All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6308 Royal Celadon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6308 Royal Celadon Way
Last updated July 18 2019 at 2:16 AM

6308 Royal Celadon Way

6308 Royal Celadon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6308 Royal Celadon Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Convenient access of the highly desirable University and Northlake Area from this traditional town-home will not disappoint. Warm hardwood flooring and cool and neutral colors are inviting.

The immense upgraded kitchen features fresh counter tops, appliances, large breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space . Two french double doors lead out to the back deck. Lots of room for those family gatherings or entertaining family and friends. Enjoy this homes beautiful Work/Live Den located downstairs.

The enormous master bedroom is located on the top level of this home. The exceptional master bath must be experienced and features tiled flooring, a large beautifully tub/shower.

If you're excited to experience great living in a great area, this one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 Royal Celadon Way have any available units?
6308 Royal Celadon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6308 Royal Celadon Way have?
Some of 6308 Royal Celadon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 Royal Celadon Way currently offering any rent specials?
6308 Royal Celadon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 Royal Celadon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6308 Royal Celadon Way is pet friendly.
Does 6308 Royal Celadon Way offer parking?
No, 6308 Royal Celadon Way does not offer parking.
Does 6308 Royal Celadon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 Royal Celadon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 Royal Celadon Way have a pool?
No, 6308 Royal Celadon Way does not have a pool.
Does 6308 Royal Celadon Way have accessible units?
No, 6308 Royal Celadon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 Royal Celadon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6308 Royal Celadon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte