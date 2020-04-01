All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6300 Salamander Run Ln

6300 Salamander Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Salamander Run Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Single family home near collage and middle school - Property Id: 89270

Beautiful and clean large home. 2 story - 3 bedroom-2 1/2 Bathroom, one car garage and good size backyard concrete porch
1st Floor- formal living room, living room, dining room, kitchen, pantry room and 1/2 bathroom.
2nd floor- Large Mr. bedroom with walk-in-closet and Mr.bathroom, 1 bed room and 2nd bedroom- full bathroom , large size loft with 3 windows and utility room.
Total heating area is 2200 Sq Ft.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89270
Property Id 89270

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4554426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Salamander Run Ln have any available units?
6300 Salamander Run Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Salamander Run Ln have?
Some of 6300 Salamander Run Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Salamander Run Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Salamander Run Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Salamander Run Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Salamander Run Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6300 Salamander Run Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Salamander Run Ln offers parking.
Does 6300 Salamander Run Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Salamander Run Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Salamander Run Ln have a pool?
No, 6300 Salamander Run Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Salamander Run Ln have accessible units?
No, 6300 Salamander Run Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Salamander Run Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 Salamander Run Ln has units with dishwashers.
