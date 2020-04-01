6300 Salamander Run Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets some paid utils microwave

Single family home near collage and middle school - Property Id: 89270



Beautiful and clean large home. 2 story - 3 bedroom-2 1/2 Bathroom, one car garage and good size backyard concrete porch

1st Floor- formal living room, living room, dining room, kitchen, pantry room and 1/2 bathroom.

2nd floor- Large Mr. bedroom with walk-in-closet and Mr.bathroom, 1 bed room and 2nd bedroom- full bathroom , large size loft with 3 windows and utility room.

Total heating area is 2200 Sq Ft.

No Pets Allowed



