Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:43 PM

630 North Wendover Road

630 North Wendover Road · (704) 350-2721
Location

630 North Wendover Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

APPLICATION SPECIAL: $35.00!

Beautifully Renovated and Convenient.
Great location in the Cotswold area of South Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown Charlotte, SouthPark, and Cotswold Village. The Pines on Wendover allows you to enjoy apartment living in Charlotte.

The Pines on Wendover feature:
Two spacious bedrooms
Two full baths
New stainless refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.
Large laundry room in the unit.
Walk-in closets
Most units include Fireplaces, ceiling fans and patios.

Pets are permitted on case by case basis. No dangerous breeds permitted.
Non-refundable Pet fee is $300 per pet. $20 per pet rent. Two pet limit.

Washers and dryers are provided as a tenant option.
The washer/dryer rent is $45 per month.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

There is $4 per month trash fee and $4 per month pest control fee.

Professionally managed by SRP Management!

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065!

These pictures may be a representation of the unit, not the exact unit itself.

Rental Terms: Rent: $999, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $999, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

