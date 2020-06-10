629 Furrow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

You Wont Find BETTER! - If you are looking for the perfect rental home this is it. Located on a Cul-de-Sac; this home has been updated with bamboo flooring, ceiling fans, fresh paint, and fixtures throughout. 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch has a bonus room that can conform for any use. Spacious bedrooms with master that has private bath with newly tiled stand-in shower. Kitchen has an abundance of counter and cabinet space, and is perfect for any level of cook. Living area is highlighted with gas fireplace, and large windows that overlook the Backyard. The Backyard is perfect for any occasion, and is definitely a place to go to feel removed from the world. Wooded, fenced in, large patio, and fire pit. Extended driveway that provides extra parking, and washer/dryer included. Call today 704.488.7897 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4549077)