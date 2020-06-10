All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

629 Furrow Dr

629 Furrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

629 Furrow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
You Wont Find BETTER! - If you are looking for the perfect rental home this is it. Located on a Cul-de-Sac; this home has been updated with bamboo flooring, ceiling fans, fresh paint, and fixtures throughout. 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch has a bonus room that can conform for any use. Spacious bedrooms with master that has private bath with newly tiled stand-in shower. Kitchen has an abundance of counter and cabinet space, and is perfect for any level of cook. Living area is highlighted with gas fireplace, and large windows that overlook the Backyard. The Backyard is perfect for any occasion, and is definitely a place to go to feel removed from the world. Wooded, fenced in, large patio, and fire pit. Extended driveway that provides extra parking, and washer/dryer included. Call today 704.488.7897 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4549077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Furrow Dr have any available units?
629 Furrow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Furrow Dr have?
Some of 629 Furrow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Furrow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
629 Furrow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Furrow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 629 Furrow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 629 Furrow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 629 Furrow Dr does offer parking.
Does 629 Furrow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 Furrow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Furrow Dr have a pool?
No, 629 Furrow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 629 Furrow Dr have accessible units?
No, 629 Furrow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Furrow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Furrow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
