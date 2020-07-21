All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 624 Sunlit Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
624 Sunlit Lane
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:56 PM

624 Sunlit Lane

624 Sunlit Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Montclaire South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

624 Sunlit Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.?
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Sunlit Lane have any available units?
624 Sunlit Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 624 Sunlit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
624 Sunlit Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Sunlit Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Sunlit Lane is pet friendly.
Does 624 Sunlit Lane offer parking?
No, 624 Sunlit Lane does not offer parking.
Does 624 Sunlit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Sunlit Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Sunlit Lane have a pool?
No, 624 Sunlit Lane does not have a pool.
Does 624 Sunlit Lane have accessible units?
No, 624 Sunlit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Sunlit Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Sunlit Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Sunlit Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Sunlit Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte