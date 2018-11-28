6235 Bells Mill Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Highland Creek gem! 2 Story Great Room with Fireplace. Sunroom. Formal Dining Room. Home Office with French Doors. Kitchen with stainless appliances. Island. Granite counters. Wood floors, & newer neutral carpet. Master Suite has a vaulted ceiling. Huge Master Bath with a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity. Large secondary bedrooms. Lots of closet space. Ceiling fans. Window Blinds. Large Deck, private fenced back yard. Nice landscaping! Great Schools nearby! Lease for 1 year, 18 months or 2 years.