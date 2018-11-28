All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6235 Bells Mill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6235 Bells Mill Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

6235 Bells Mill Drive

6235 Bell's Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6235 Bell's Mill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Highland Creek gem! 2 Story Great Room with Fireplace. Sunroom. Formal Dining Room. Home Office with French Doors. Kitchen with stainless appliances. Island. Granite counters. Wood floors, & newer neutral carpet. Master Suite has a vaulted ceiling. Huge Master Bath with a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity. Large secondary bedrooms. Lots of closet space. Ceiling fans. Window Blinds. Large Deck, private fenced back yard. Nice landscaping! Great Schools nearby! Lease for 1 year, 18 months or 2 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 Bells Mill Drive have any available units?
6235 Bells Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6235 Bells Mill Drive have?
Some of 6235 Bells Mill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6235 Bells Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6235 Bells Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 Bells Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6235 Bells Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6235 Bells Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6235 Bells Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 6235 Bells Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6235 Bells Mill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 Bells Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 6235 Bells Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6235 Bells Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6235 Bells Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 Bells Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6235 Bells Mill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte