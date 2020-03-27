623 Raphael Place

Amenities

2Br Townhome in Noda - Live in Noda! Great two floor townhome unit. Upper level living with great room features hardwood floors. Juliette balcony overlooking Raphael Street. Kitchen with granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. The laundry is top of the line front loading steam washer/dryer. 2nd bedroom on main with carpeted bedroom. Full bath with tub and shower. 2nd bedroom master with larger full bath on lower level. Very nice unit with lots of natural light! Ready for occupancy.



