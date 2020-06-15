All apartments in Charlotte
6223 Blue Ash Lane

6223 Blue Ash Lane · (704) 654-3317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6223 Blue Ash Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Blue Ash Lane have any available units?
6223 Blue Ash Lane has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6223 Blue Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Blue Ash Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Blue Ash Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6223 Blue Ash Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6223 Blue Ash Lane offer parking?
No, 6223 Blue Ash Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6223 Blue Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 Blue Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Blue Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 6223 Blue Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6223 Blue Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 6223 Blue Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Blue Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 Blue Ash Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6223 Blue Ash Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6223 Blue Ash Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
