Charlotte, NC
6221 Round Hill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6221 Round Hill Road

6221 Round Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

6221 Round Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 Round Hill Road have any available units?
6221 Round Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6221 Round Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6221 Round Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 Round Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6221 Round Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 6221 Round Hill Road offer parking?
No, 6221 Round Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 6221 Round Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6221 Round Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 Round Hill Road have a pool?
No, 6221 Round Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6221 Round Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 6221 Round Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 Round Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6221 Round Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6221 Round Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6221 Round Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

