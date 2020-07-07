Great condition and close in location near up and coming Graham street corridor. Hadwood floors, central heat and ac, new paint, countertops, refrigerator. Come see, excellent price. Near Norris Ave and Grimes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 622 Colorado Avenue have any available units?
622 Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 622 Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.