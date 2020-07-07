All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 622 Colorado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
622 Colorado Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:05 PM

622 Colorado Avenue

622 Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

622 Colorado Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great condition and close in location near up and coming Graham street corridor. Hadwood floors, central heat and ac, new paint, countertops, refrigerator. Come see, excellent price. Near Norris Ave and Grimes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Colorado Avenue have any available units?
622 Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 622 Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 622 Colorado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 622 Colorado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 622 Colorado Avenue offers parking.
Does 622 Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 622 Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 622 Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 622 Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Colorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 622 Colorado Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte