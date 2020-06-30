Rent Calculator
6219 Windsor Gate Lane
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
6219 Windsor Gate Lane
6219 Windsor Gate Lane
Location
6219 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Windsor Grove - Well-Maintained End Unit. Covered front porch. Incredible deal and minutes from Uptown.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4300896)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6219 Windsor Gate Lane have any available units?
6219 Windsor Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6219 Windsor Gate Lane have?
Some of 6219 Windsor Gate Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6219 Windsor Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6219 Windsor Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 Windsor Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6219 Windsor Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6219 Windsor Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6219 Windsor Gate Lane offers parking.
Does 6219 Windsor Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 Windsor Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 Windsor Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 6219 Windsor Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6219 Windsor Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 6219 Windsor Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 Windsor Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6219 Windsor Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
