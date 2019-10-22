All apartments in Charlotte
Location

6218 Thompson Brook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 Thompson Brook Lane have any available units?
6218 Thompson Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6218 Thompson Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6218 Thompson Brook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 Thompson Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6218 Thompson Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6218 Thompson Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 6218 Thompson Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6218 Thompson Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 Thompson Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 Thompson Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 6218 Thompson Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6218 Thompson Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 6218 Thompson Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 Thompson Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6218 Thompson Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 Thompson Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 Thompson Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
