All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6216 Bonnybrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6216 Bonnybrook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6216 Bonnybrook Lane

6216 Bonnybrook Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Farm Pond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6216 Bonnybrook Ln, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Bonnybrook Lane have any available units?
6216 Bonnybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6216 Bonnybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Bonnybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Bonnybrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 Bonnybrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6216 Bonnybrook Lane offer parking?
No, 6216 Bonnybrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6216 Bonnybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Bonnybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Bonnybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 6216 Bonnybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Bonnybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 6216 Bonnybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Bonnybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 Bonnybrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6216 Bonnybrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6216 Bonnybrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte