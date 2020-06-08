Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6214 Waverlyglen Ct
6214 Waverlyglen Ct
6214 Waverlyglen Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
6214 Waverlyglen Ct, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This two story townhouse has three bedrooms and two & a half bathrooms. It's located near the University area of Charlotte & Northlake Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have any available units?
6214 Waverlyglen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have?
Some of 6214 Waverlyglen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6214 Waverlyglen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Waverlyglen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Waverlyglen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct offers parking.
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have a pool?
No, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have accessible units?
No, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct has units with dishwashers.
