All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6214 Waverlyglen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6214 Waverlyglen Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6214 Waverlyglen Ct

6214 Waverlyglen Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6214 Waverlyglen Ct, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This two story townhouse has three bedrooms and two & a half bathrooms. It's located near the University area of Charlotte & Northlake Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have any available units?
6214 Waverlyglen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have?
Some of 6214 Waverlyglen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 Waverlyglen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Waverlyglen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Waverlyglen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct offers parking.
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have a pool?
No, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have accessible units?
No, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Waverlyglen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 Waverlyglen Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte