All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6211 Whispering Brook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6211 Whispering Brook Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6211 Whispering Brook Court

6211 Whispering Brook Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6211 Whispering Brook Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6211 Whispering Brook Court Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,235 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5849982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Whispering Brook Court have any available units?
6211 Whispering Brook Court has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 Whispering Brook Court have?
Some of 6211 Whispering Brook Court's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 Whispering Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Whispering Brook Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Whispering Brook Court pet-friendly?
No, 6211 Whispering Brook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6211 Whispering Brook Court offer parking?
No, 6211 Whispering Brook Court does not offer parking.
Does 6211 Whispering Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 Whispering Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Whispering Brook Court have a pool?
Yes, 6211 Whispering Brook Court has a pool.
Does 6211 Whispering Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 6211 Whispering Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Whispering Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6211 Whispering Brook Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6211 Whispering Brook Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity