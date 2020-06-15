All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:04 PM

6205 Morrison Boulevard

6205 Morrison Boulevard · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6205 Morrison Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28211
Barclay Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1599 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Call community directly at 704-912-1880. Mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. The Encore SouthPark offers new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments. Across from Symphony Park and minutes to SouthPark Mall, Sharon Square, and Phillips Place. Units feature Quartz countertops, Stainless steel appliances, Hand-scraped hardwood style flooring, Walnut finish cabinets, and Soaking tubs in bath. Community amenities feature Rooftop w/ sundeck and pool, fitness club, Sauna, Steam rooms, and much more. Prices are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Morrison Boulevard have any available units?
6205 Morrison Boulevard has a unit available for $3,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 Morrison Boulevard have?
Some of 6205 Morrison Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Morrison Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Morrison Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Morrison Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Morrison Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6205 Morrison Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Morrison Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6205 Morrison Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6205 Morrison Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Morrison Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6205 Morrison Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6205 Morrison Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 6205 Morrison Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 6205 Morrison Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 Morrison Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
