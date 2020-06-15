6205 Morrison Boulevard

Amenities

Call community directly at 704-912-1880. Mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. The Encore SouthPark offers new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments. Across from Symphony Park and minutes to SouthPark Mall, Sharon Square, and Phillips Place. Units feature Quartz countertops, Stainless steel appliances, Hand-scraped hardwood style flooring, Walnut finish cabinets, and Soaking tubs in bath. Community amenities feature Rooftop w/ sundeck and pool, fitness club, Sauna, Steam rooms, and much more. Prices are subject to change.