All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6202 Purbeck Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6202 Purbeck Way
Last updated January 16 2020 at 6:17 AM

6202 Purbeck Way

6202 Purbeck Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Bradfield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6202 Purbeck Way, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Purbeck Way have any available units?
6202 Purbeck Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6202 Purbeck Way currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Purbeck Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Purbeck Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Purbeck Way is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Purbeck Way offer parking?
Yes, 6202 Purbeck Way offers parking.
Does 6202 Purbeck Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Purbeck Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Purbeck Way have a pool?
Yes, 6202 Purbeck Way has a pool.
Does 6202 Purbeck Way have accessible units?
No, 6202 Purbeck Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Purbeck Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 Purbeck Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6202 Purbeck Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6202 Purbeck Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte