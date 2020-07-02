All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 620 Lumber Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
620 Lumber Lane
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

620 Lumber Lane

620 Lumber Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

620 Lumber Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,310 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security

(RLNE4888273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Lumber Lane have any available units?
620 Lumber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Lumber Lane have?
Some of 620 Lumber Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Lumber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
620 Lumber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Lumber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Lumber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 620 Lumber Lane offer parking?
Yes, 620 Lumber Lane offers parking.
Does 620 Lumber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Lumber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Lumber Lane have a pool?
No, 620 Lumber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 620 Lumber Lane have accessible units?
No, 620 Lumber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Lumber Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Lumber Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
525 East Apartments
525 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte